Barclays PLC Purchases 142,137 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,137 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $179,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Stryker by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after buying an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

NYSE SYK opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

