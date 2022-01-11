Barclays PLC Has $269.35 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $269,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.70.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $225.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.54. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

