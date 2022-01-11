Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,503 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Prologis worth $200,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $153.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

