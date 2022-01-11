Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,194 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.51% of Monster Beverage worth $240,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

