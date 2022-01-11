Barclays Lowers Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $38.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target cut by Barclays from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $29.03 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -362.88 and a beta of -1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

