Barclays Increases Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $72.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price raised by Barclays from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.57.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. FMR LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Essent Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after buying an additional 242,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

