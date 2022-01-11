BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. 1,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

