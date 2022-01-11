Bank of The West Sells 271 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Amundi bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.28.

NSC stock opened at $287.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.90 and its 200-day moving average is $268.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.