Bank of The West Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of The West cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $428.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.34 and a 200 day moving average of $414.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.