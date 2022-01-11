Bank of The West Sells 14,477 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 88.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $363.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

