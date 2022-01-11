Bank of The West Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of The West increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $1,830,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day moving average is $205.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

