Bank of The West Purchases 968 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Linde by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN opened at $335.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.64 and a 200-day moving average of $314.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

