Bank of The West Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.84. The company has a market capitalization of $240.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average is $159.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

