Bank of The West Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

