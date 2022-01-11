Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of NTB stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $41.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2,456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.