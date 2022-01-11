Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NTB stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2,456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.