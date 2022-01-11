Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 229,951 shares.The stock last traded at $30.91 and had previously closed at $30.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

