Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report sales of $585.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $508.80 million and the highest is $620.80 million. Bally’s reported sales of $118.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 395.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE:BALY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.74. 383,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bally’s by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after acquiring an additional 767,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bally’s by 1,755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,620 shares during the period.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

