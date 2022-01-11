Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

