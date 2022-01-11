Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $198.08

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.08 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.70), with a volume of 771566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of £625.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

