Baader Bank Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.52 ($15.36).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded up €0.28 ($0.32) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €10.52 ($11.95). The company had a trading volume of 2,939,434 shares. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.69). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.08.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

