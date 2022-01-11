B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) received a C$6.50 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.05.

TSE BTO traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.50. 5,463,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.76.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$517,334.40.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

