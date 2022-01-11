B. Riley Trims Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Target Price to $43.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

