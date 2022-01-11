B. Riley Comments on Rocky Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.02.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $321.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Rocky Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

