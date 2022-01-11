Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$13.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of AYA opened at C$8.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$921.18 million and a P/E ratio of 325.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$11.85.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
