Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 117.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

