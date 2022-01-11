Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $5.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.55 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.94 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.