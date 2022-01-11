Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Avalara stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

