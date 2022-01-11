Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $405.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

