AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $2,300.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,004.59.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,012.66 on Friday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,936.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,735.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 107.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $1,664,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1,932.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

