Aurora Market Capitalization Achieves $40.01 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 37% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $40.01 million and $1.21 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.00324520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

