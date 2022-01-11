AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of T opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a PE ratio of 220.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

