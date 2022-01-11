ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,955. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,312,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 385,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

