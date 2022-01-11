Atento (NYSE:ATTO) vs. KT (NYSE:KT) Financial Comparison

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atento and KT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50 KT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than KT.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -3.65% -2.83% -0.16% KT 4.17% 6.60% 3.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atento and KT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.41 billion 0.28 -$46.88 million ($3.88) -6.89 KT $20.28 billion 0.31 $560.71 million $1.91 6.70

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Atento has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KT beats Atento on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

