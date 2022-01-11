ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $343,214.07 and approximately $13.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 79.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.48 or 0.00306926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000823 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

