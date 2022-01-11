AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.96. 206,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

