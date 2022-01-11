Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($31.22).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

LON:AML opened at GBX 1,399.50 ($19.00) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,464.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,740.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 1,141 ($15.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($31.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -5.00.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($23.67) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,367,313.70). Also, insider Tobias Moers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.60) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($74,704.76). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 158,821 shares of company stock worth $254,099,972.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.