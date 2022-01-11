Ashtead Group plc (ASHTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on February 25th

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $315.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.61. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $197.95 and a 1 year high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASHTY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

