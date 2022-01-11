Ashtead Group plc (ASHTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on February 25th

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $315.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.61. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $197.95 and a 1 year high of $349.69.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.