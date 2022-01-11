ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 265,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,488,229 shares.The stock last traded at $7.80 and had previously closed at $7.84.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

