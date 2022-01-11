Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 8.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.56. Approximately 61,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,699,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,753,733 shares of company stock worth $276,605,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

