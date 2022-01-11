Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of ARMP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. 16,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,946. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

