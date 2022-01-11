ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.37.

