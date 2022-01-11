ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises about 2.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $7,768,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $662,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

