Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.44

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.44 and last traded at C$6.34, with a volume of 36177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$650.38 million and a PE ratio of -31.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.22.

About Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

