Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.53

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.53 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,203,343 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £44.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.53.

In related news, insider Kerim Sener purchased 438,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,520 ($23,781.73). Also, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($54,296.19).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

