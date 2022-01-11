ArGo (ARGO) Price Down 15.5% This Week

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, ArGo has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $464.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00062731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005898 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.