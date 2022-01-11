Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 2,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

ARES stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

