Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Archrock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 67,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 3,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

