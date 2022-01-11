Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $69.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

NYSE:ADM opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,375,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,556,000 after buying an additional 39,427 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

