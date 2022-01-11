Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.6% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 706,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $100,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.0% in the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Apple by 45.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 4,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 11.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 67,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 71.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

