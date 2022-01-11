AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Shares of NASDAQ APPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 764,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,492. AppHarvest has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the third quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

